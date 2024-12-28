Texas Design And Construction Breaks Ground On State-Of-The-Art Industrial Complex In Kansas City, MO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Design and Construction, a renowned leader in and infrastructure development since 1995, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new large-scale industrial complex in Kansas City, Missouri. This cutting-edge project will bolster the region's economic growth, providing an essential hub for logistics, manufacturing, and small businesses.

Spanning over 49 acres, the industrial complex will feature expansive warehouses designed to meet the demands of modern industries. The development will also include flexible spaces tailored for smaller businesses, offering opportunities for innovation and collaboration within a dynamic commercial environment.

"Kansas City has long been a vital center for commerce and industry," said Jack Moseman, Vice President at Texas Design and Construction. "This project underscores our commitment to building infrastructure that not only supports economic development but also fosters innovation and community engagement. We're excited to contribute to the growth and prosperity of this vibrant city."

Key features of the Kansas City Industrial Complex include:



Expansive Warehouse Facilities : Designed for maximum efficiency, these modern warehouses will offer state-of-the-art storage and logistics capabilities to meet the needs of large-scale operations.

Flexible Small Business Spaces : Versatile units designed to support startups and local businesses, providing a platform for growth and innovation.

Advanced Infrastructure : Equipped with cutting-edge technology, sustainable building practices, and efficient transportation access to major highways and distribution networks. Community-Focused Design : Thoughtfully planned to accommodate both industrial and small business needs while minimizing environmental impact through green spaces and energy-efficient systems.

Strategically situated to take advantage of Kansas City's prime location as a transportation and logistics hub, the complex is expected to create significant job opportunities and attract businesses across diverse industries.

"This development is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Kansas City," added Jerry Adler. "We're working closely with local leaders and stakeholders to ensure that this project delivers long-term value for the community and the region as a whole."

Texas Design and Construction's extensive experience and commitment to quality have solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in construction and development. The Kansas City Industrial Complex is yet another example of the company's dedication to creating infrastructure that drives progress and innovation.

For more information about Texas Design and Construction and its projects, visit

or contact Mel Demore, Vice President, at [email protected]

or (210) 503-0587.

About Texas Design and Construction: Since 1995, Texas Design and Construction has been at the forefront of construction and development, delivering innovative and community-centered projects. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company continues to shape the future of cities and industries through its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability.

SOURCE Texas Design and Construction

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED