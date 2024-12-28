Six Stranded In Snowfall On Mughal Road Rescued
Date
12/28/2024 12:03:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- Six people stranded amid heavy snowfall on the Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were rescued by police, officials said on Saturday.
On Friday night, two vehicles going from Shopian to Surankote got stuck in the snow at Chattapani, leaving their occupants stranded in challenging weather conditions, Police said.
They said a police team rushed to the spot and successfully evacuated all of them to safety in a swift rescue operation.
Police advised commuters to exercise caution and stay informed about weather conditions when travelling in snow-prone and high-altitude areas.
