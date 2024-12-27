First Shipment Of Indian Rice Arrives In Bangladesh Amid Post-Flood Stabilisation Efforts

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 27 (KNN)

Bangladesh has received its first consignment of 27,000 tonnes of rice from India as part of a broader agreement to 200,000 tonnes, according to a senior food official.

The shipment, which arrived at Chittagong port, underscores efforts by the interim to bolster food security following severe floods that devastated the country recently.

In a statement to ANI, the official emphasised that there is no immediate shortage of rice in Bangladesh but highlighted the importance of proactive measures to avoid potential crises.

"Due to recent severe floods, the government has decided to import rice to ensure future stability," the official noted. The government also plans to procure an additional 100,000 tonnes of rice through tenders, in addition to the initial agreement.

To facilitate these imports, Bangladesh has temporarily lifted tariffs on rice, enabling private importers to bring in up to 1.6 million tonnes of rice from India with zero-duty benefits.

The government is also pursuing agreements with Myanmar, Vietnam, and Pakistan to diversify its sources of rice. A Government-to-Government (GtoG) deal has already been signed with Myanmar for 100,000 tonnes, with discussions ongoing with other nations.

India has shown its commitment to working closely with Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Pranay Kumar Verma, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, expressed optimism about bilateral trade. "We have had more trade in the last six months than in the previous year," Verma remarked, reaffirming India's readiness to assist.

The shift in Bangladesh's leadership followed a student-led movement that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The protests, marked by weeks of unrest and over 600 fatalities, led to the formation of the interim government.

With proactive trade partnerships and domestic reforms, Bangladesh's interim government is focusing on stabilising the economy and securing essential supplies amid ongoing recovery efforts.

(KNN Bureau)