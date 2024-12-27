Netflix Sets New Streaming Record As Nearly 65 Million Tune In For NFL Games On Christmas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Netflix set a new streaming record this week as nearly 65 million people in the US watched two National League games on December 25. The games were the first to be aired as part of a three year deal between the and Netflix to show Christmas matchups exclusively on the streaming giant.

According to data shared by Nielsen, the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million viewers. Streaming numbers peaked during a nearly 13 minute halftime performance by Beyoncé - with more than 27 million people using the to watch the star-studded show.

Meanwhile the early-afternoon matchup featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion's - Kansas City Chiefs - win against the Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 24.1 million viewers.

According to a source-based CNBC report, Netflix is believed to be paying around $75 million per game for its three year deal with the NFL. A Wall Street Journal report from mid-May also confirmed the numbers - contending that the streaming giant had paid the league $150 million for this year's rights.



The games on Wednesday were the second-most and third-most popular live titles in Netflix history - surpassed only by the November 14 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. That bout incidentally averaged a worldwide audience of 60 million and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams. This included 38 million concurrent streams in the United States.

There will be at least two NFL games on Christmas next year, but with the holiday falling on a Thursday it is more likely to be three with two afternoon and one prime time. The NFL has had three Thanksgiving Day games since 2006.

The NBA also set records of its own during Christmas - with its five-game slate averaging about 5.25 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and its platforms. According to Nielsen, the league also had its most-watched Christmas Day in five years.

