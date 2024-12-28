Food Blogger 'Brown Sahiba' Opens Up On Trends Of 2024 Rates Mughlai Dishes, Regional Cuisines As Top Hits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Choosing between a delicious food, quick service restaurants, delivered foods or a cuisine speciality is a tough choice. Though food bloggers often guide us what we can taste and where we can do it, choosing what not to eat is more difficult what to eat.

Recently, the author of The Sweet Kitchen and famous food blogger Rajyasree Sen, known by the name 'Brown Sahiba', shared her experience tasting different food items across the world on Indian Express.

Rajyasree not only pinpointed the food trend during COVID-19, but she also mentioned what she didn't like in 2024 . Speaking about the trend during COVID, Rajyasree began her article with 'Dalgona coffee trend', which is a whipped-up coffee with frothy milk akin to what is prepared and served at weddings in Delhi winters.

Following this, she moved onto some popular trends like fast-food QSRs (quick service restaurants), which according to her are the most satisfying QSR fare in India. She also tried Momo Mia Pizza, and stated that it test her palate, however was necessary. She even questioned the concept of Tandoori Ratatouille Pizza or a Makhani Margherita Pizza .

Tihar Prison oeuvre:

Among others, Rajyasree was not impressed with high-end fine dining restaurants serving food in aluminum crockery, which she called the 'Tihar Prison oeuvre'.

She also took a jibe by saying, as IE quoted, "Now, I get that this keeps costs down for the restaurants, and there will never be any broken glasses or plates – but if I'm paying big bucks for a Big Apple Breakfast with blueberry pancakes and hash browns and handcrafted sausages and eggs to order, I'd prefer it not to be served in a stainless steel donga, with my freshly squeezed watermelon juice in an aluminum lota."

10-minute Biryani:

Adding another horror trend in 2024 , was 10-minute food delivery being promised by various food-delivery platforms, including for biryani. She noted India's high obesity percentage and incidence of fatty liver and heart problems, while associating it with ordering a reheated frozen meal .

She said, "The utter lack of attention or interest in either the customer's health or in the safety of delivery agents is a deadly cocktail that we can do well without."

On 2024 trend:

Rajyasree appeared quite hopeful for regional cuisine restaurants – local and international – in metropolitan cities. "This year alone, I have heard of stand-alone restaurants serving Oriya, Khasi, Pathare Prabhu, Bohri, Sicilian, and Peruvian cuisines in metropolitan cities, introducing unique flavours to a wider audience," Sen added.

She associated these stand-alone restaurants with dedication to authentic, quality ingredients.

When she remembered her visit to The Rice Boat, a tiny Kerala cuisine restaurant in Cambridge 15 years ago, she said she was blown away by the authenticity of the flavors-spicy, bold, and true to form-and the fact that almost all the clientele were non-Indians, added the report.

Notable developments:

Sen pointed to the success of high-end fine-dining Indian restaurants in London and New York, led by Indian chefs. Citing the name of Asma Khan with Darjeeling Express or Vikas Khanna's Bungalow serving Indian food, Sen stated that she liked this food trend across the globe in 2024.

For her, what stands out in 2024 is a spurt of restaurants, pop-up kitchens, and curated menus dedicated to very specific cuisines. She suggested people to dodge the food delivery agent and make way to one of these restaurants or pop-ups to try some regional cuisines.

Concluding her article on Indian Express, she said that one needs to make way to one of these restaurants or pop-ups to try some regional cuisines for authentic tastes and not to rely on 10-minute food order delivery.