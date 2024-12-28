Golden Globe-Winning Actor Olivia Hussey, Who Starred In Romeo And Juliet Film, Dies At 73
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," garnering her a Golden Globe, died Friday at age 73, her family announced.
