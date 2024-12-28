Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Shahed Drones Depot In Russia's Oryol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force, in collaboration with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a fortified Russian military facility in Oryol region, destroying a storage, maintenance, and repair facility for Shahed kamikaze drones.

this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of the strike, a storage, maintenance, and repair facility for Shahed kamikaze drones, consisting of several reinforced concrete shelters, was destroyed," the statement reads.

The General Staff emphasized that this combat operation significantly reduced the enemy's capability to conduct air raids using attack drones on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine possess detailed intelligence about Russian military facilities. Efforts to identify and neutralize targets on the aggressor's territory will continue, the General Staff assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 22, drones attacked the Stalnoy Kon (Steel Horse) oil depot in Russia's Oryol region.