Senator criticizes US government for USD1trrn ‘waste list’

(MENAFN) Senator Rand Paul has criticized the U.S. government's spending, claiming over $1 trillion has been wasted on unnecessary and frivolous projects. In his annual "Festivus Report" released on Monday, Paul highlighted what he sees as extreme inefficiencies, urging President-elect Donald Trump’s future administration to address this issue. The report lists over $1 trillion in waste, including funding for ice-skating drag queens, a $12 million pickleball complex in Las Vegas, and $4.8 million spent on Ukrainian influencers.



Among the most controversial items, Paul points to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) granting $10,000 to the Bearded Ladies Cabaret for their “Beards on Ice” performance, featuring drag queens and characters like “Nonbinary Parental Guardian Nature.” He also criticized the State Department's $4.8 million spent on promoting Ukrainian influencers while the U.S. provided billions in military aid to Ukraine. Paul mocked the spending, suggesting that Instagram posts and TikTok dances were not essential in a war zone.



Paul also condemned a $1.5 million experiment by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on motion sickness, which involved cruel experiments on kittens, something he called unjustifiable animal cruelty.



The senator, a vocal advocate for small government, believes that increasing bureaucratic funding leads to more inefficiency. He has called on lawmakers to take action, as he believes Congress is to blame for the ongoing waste. Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed to help address government efficiency in the new administration, with Musk sharing the report on his social media.



