Import Restrictions Imposed On Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke For Six Months

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 27 (KNN)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced new restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke, implementing a quota system that will be in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2025.



The decision follows recommendations made by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies earlier this year.

According to analysis from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), these restrictions will substantially reduce import volumes compared to 2023-24 levels.



GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava noted that the annual quota will limit imports to 67.6 per cent from Australia, 28 per cent from China, 21.4 per cent from Indonesia, 31.2 per cent from Singapore, 80.2 per cent from Russia, and 42.2 per cent from Switzerland of their previous levels.

The restrictions will affect eleven countries, including major suppliers such as Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.



The DGFT has specified that imports will only be permitted through authorisations issued for each country during the restriction period.



Notably, the restrictions do not apply to metallurgical coke with ash content exceeding 18 per cent.

The quota allocations vary significantly by country. Poland receives the largest allowance at 5,06,336 tonnes, followed by Colombia at 2,49,771 tonnes and Japan at 2,09,980 tonnes.



Other significant quotas include Russia at 89,182 tonnes and Switzerland at 81,774 tonnes. China's allocation is set at 78,646 tonnes, while Indonesia receives 66,364 tonnes, Australia 51,276 tonnes, and Singapore 46,478 tonnes.



The United Kingdom faces the most stringent limitation with just 76 tonnes, while Qatar's quota stands at 1,620 tonnes.

To ensure effective implementation, imports will be restricted to electronic data interchange ports, enabling real-time monitoring of quota utilisation.



The DGFT will oversee the restrictions on a quarterly basis to prevent excess imports, with the quotas split between January-March and April-June 2025.



Importers will need to apply for authorisation through the DGFT website, with specific procedures to be announced separately.

(KNN Bureau)