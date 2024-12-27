(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch News, a leading Indian sports community, is proud to announce its sponsorship with Sunburn Goa 2024, one of Asia's most celebrated festivals. Taking place from December 28–30, 2024, in South Goa, this three-day festival promises to transform Goa into a music paradise for fans across the globe.



Parimatch News Partners with Sunburn Goa 2024: Fun, Trills, and iPhone Giveaway





Ranked as the 11th-best music festival in the world, Sunburn Goa 2024 boasts an exciting lineup of over 50 artists set to perform across its stages. Headlining the event are electronic dance music (EDM) superstars like Skrillex, Alesso, Peggy Gou, and KSHMR, alongside a diverse mix of Indian and international talent. With non-stop music and vibrant energy, the festival promises memories that will last a lifetime.





As the Co-Powered Partner, Parimatch News is set to bring an extra spark with exclusive activities and interactive experiences. Festival-goers can unwind at The Ultimate Chill Zone, a stylish two-story booth offering comfy seating, charging stations, and a vibrant photo area designed for relaxation and fun. Attendees can also spin the Wheel of Fortune for guaranteed prizes including Parimatch News merchandise like bucket hats and backpacks. Additionally, all participants are automatically entered into a raffle to win a brand-new iPhone, with the winner selected through a randomizer.





Parimatch News' presence will shine across the festival's venues, adding to the visual and experiential appeal of the event.





Ever notice how every big win comes with its own soundtrack-the one you can't help but hum when you're on cloud nine? At Parimatch News, we believe every victory deserves an anthem that celebrates the moment. You'll definitely hear some this year at the Sunburn Festival! We're turning up the volume with a 'Beat of Victory'-an exclusive set of thrilling activities, generous prizes, and a vibrant fan zone. Come feel the vibe for yourself!” commented the Parimatch News Press Office.





The partnership reflects Parimatch News' vision of connecting with India's vibrant youth by celebrating the power of music and shared experiences.





Join Parimatch News at the 18th edition of Sunburn Goa and stay tuned to the Beat of Victory!





About Parimatch News

Parimatch News is the Indian sports community, united by a passion for sports. Considered the best sports blog, Parimatch News provides Indians with the most up-to-date news and cutting-edge analytics from the world of sports, empowering them to enjoy sporting events to the fullest. Top celebrities and athletes choose Parimatch News as a worshipful partner.





Website Link: parimatchnews .

