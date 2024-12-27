King Tells France President Jordan Supports Syria In Building Free, Independent, Sovereign State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II on Friday reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria in building a free, independent, and fully sovereign state that fulfills the aspirations of all components of the Syrian people.In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, His Majesty reiterated the centrality of Syria's security and stability for the region, stressing Jordan's rejection of any encroachment on Syria's territory and sovereignty.The King also called for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, while bolstering the humanitarian response in the Strip.His Majesty urged stepping up efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-states solution, calling for maintaining efforts to ensure the success of the Lebanon ceasefire.