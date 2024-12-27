Qatar Weather: Misty To Fogggy Until Midweek

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has warned of a continued mist to fog formation in some areas during the night and early morning, from tonight until the middle of next week.

"There is an expected continuation of mist to fog forming in some areas during the night time and early morning hours until midweek," the QMD announced on its social handles.

QMD added that visibility may drop to less than 2 km during this weather condition.

The weather department reminds the public to exercise caution while on the road and to stay updated on the latest developments.

Tomorrow, the temperatures in Doha are expected to range between 16°C and 24°C.

Today, Al Khor, Al Ghuwayriyah, and Al Shahaniyah areas recorded the lowest temperature at 10°C.



