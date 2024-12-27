J&K Police Rescue Stranded Passengers Amid Snowfall

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) In response to ongoing snowfall and treacherous road conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir in Anantnag district swiftly extended assistance to commuters and patients stranded at various locations across the district, as well as rescuing nine at Sinthan Top.

"Police successfully rescued nine passengers stranded at Sinthan Top due to heavy snowfall. The incident occurred when a Tavera vehicle traveling from Kishtwar to Daksum skidded into a water drain, leaving its occupants stranded in challenging weather conditions," a statement read.

"The distress call, made by Fayaz Ahmad, a passenger in the vehicle, was promptly acted upon by Police. A Police team, led by the SDPO Kokernag and SHO Larnoo rushed to the spot and successfully evacuated all nine passengers including the caller, to safety," it read.

Moreover, special assistance teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district. These teams are equipped to provide immediate aid to vehicles and commuters impacted by slippery roads and heavy snowfall.

"The public is advised to exercise caution while traveling in such weather conditions. For emergencies or assistance, citizens are encouraged to Dial 112," the statement further added.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on X highlighted the condition of Highway between Qazigund and tunnel and said that he has directed for giving priority to vehicles with children and families while clearing the backlog of stranded vehicles.

"Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted. The DC is on the spot with his team. I've instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority. If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance in case of any medical emergency," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.