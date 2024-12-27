Denver's BKC Kitchen And Bath Awarded Gold Prize In The 2024 Qualified Remodeler Master Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Senior designer Jennifer Rogers of Denver's BKC Kitchen and Bath was honored with the Prize in the 'Bathrooms Less than $75,000' division of the 2024 Master Design Awards for her Classic Charm Master Bath design. The prestigious award, presented by Qualified Remodeler magazine, celebrates outstanding remodeling projects that offer thoughtful solutions in the creation of exceptional projects.This year, the Qualified Remodeler Master Design Awards competition saw the highest number of entries in two decades, with submissions evaluated on aesthetic appeal, construction quality, problem-solving, attention to detail, functionality, and overall achievement. A distinguished panel of expert remodelers and designers selected gold, silver, and bronze award winners in each category, with BKC's Jennifer Rogers earning the top honor for her stunning bathroom renovation.“Designing this bathroom was an exciting challenge, especially with the unique constraints of the space and the character of the 1912 Tudor home,” explains BKC designer Jennifer Rogers.“We aimed to create a bathroom that felt both timeless and modern, full of elegance and warmth. The bespoke alder vanity became the focal point-its reeded detailing brings a contemporary touch while providing much-needed functionality. The custom two-piece design allowed us to navigate the narrow staircase, resulting in a harmonious, beautiful space that reflects the clients' vision for their home.”The Master Design Awards are among the most prestigious in the remodeling industry, recognizing projects that demonstrate outstanding design and creativity. BKC's winning design was chosen for its seamless fusion of modern functionality and timeless elegance, transforming a limited space into a luxurious and highly functional bathroom.About BKC Kitchen and BathEstablished in 1978, BKC Kitchen and Bath is Denver's leading provider of premium cabinetry and comprehensive design, collaborating with clients to craft exquisite kitchens, baths, and whole-home cabinet projects.At BKC, surpassing client expectations is our focus. Renowned for our exceptional service, we cater to both homeowners and industry professionals to create fresh, functional cabinet spaces that inspire and delight. Our design experts will guide you seamlessly through your kitchen renovation journey.Discover more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at bkckitchenandbath .

