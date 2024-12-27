Andhra: YSR Congress Stages Protests, Claims Chandrababu Failed To Honour Poll Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party YSR Party on Friday organised statewide protests against the steep hike in electricity tariff, accusing Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of failing to honour his electoral promises.

The YSRCP said protests came amid widespread outrage over the imposition of Rs 15,485.36 crore burden on domestic consumers during Naidu's tenure, contradicting assurances of stable electricity charges.

YSRCP leaders across the state led rallies and marches to voice public grievances and demand an immediate rollback of the tariff hike.

The protests spanned all 175 constituencies in the state, with full participation from district presidents and notable leaders such as Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who emphasised that the people's voice cannot be ignored, and this unjust burden must be lifted immediately.

Darsi MLA Bhuchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy pointed out the government's duty to protect the poor from rising costs while former Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the administration for "betraying its promises".

Devineni Avinash highlighted the unwavering resolve of the YSRCP to stand by the people. Other prominent leaders such as Kurasala Kannababu, Dadisetti Raja, and Venugopal Rao reiterated that the protests will continue until the demands are met.

YSRCP leaders have vowed to maintain their fight for justice, urging the government to withdraw the burdensome tariff hikes, fulfill electoral promises, and prioritize the welfare of the people.

In Vizianagaram district, assembly constituency in-charge Dr. Rajesh, along with Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairman Siripurapu Jagan Mohan Rao, spearheaded a rally that culminated at the Electrical A.D.E. office, where a memorandum was submitted demanding corrective action.

In Visakhapatnam South, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh led a protest rally with senior YSRCP leader Konda Rajiv Gandhi and others in attendance.

Protests in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district saw constituency in-charge Vipparti Venugopala Rao leading a rally against the tariff hikes, highlighting the undue burden on citizens.

In Eluru district, Puppala Vasu Babu mobilized a massive rally with significant participation from party cadres and the general public.

Nandyal district witnessed a demonstration under district president Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy's leadership, while in Prakasam district, Markapuram constituency coordinator Anna Venkata Rambabu led a rally to the D.E.E. office, where a memorandum was submitted.

In NTR district, Devineni Avinash led a widely supported rally demanding the rollback of increased electricity charges.

Similar protests were seen in Chittoor district, where MC Vijayananda Reddy and other YSRCP leaders organised marches in Chittoor and Chandragiri constituencies.