Attention Rail Passengers! Indian Railways All Set To Introduce New Timetable From January 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Railways will unveil a new timetable starting January 1, 2025. The current timetable, the 44th edition of 'Trains at a Glance,' will remain in effect until December 31, 2024.

Last year, Indian Railways released the All India Railway Time Table - Trains At A Glance (TAG), which became effective on October 1. The TAG is also available on the official Indian Railways website. In 2025, the of Railways plans to include the launch of all 136 Vande Bharat Express trains, 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains, and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro), among others. Last year, the national transporter introduced 64 Vande Bharat trains and 70 additional services to enhance passenger comfort and efficiency.

Typically, the Ministry of Railways releases the 'Trains At A Glance' (TAG) working timetable before June 30 each year, with the new timetable taking effect from July 1. However, this year, the norms were revised.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for the millions of devotees attending the event. According to an official release, arrangements are being made to provide shelter for over 1 lakh passengers, along with the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains. Additionally, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of a luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.