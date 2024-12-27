عربي


Srinagar Sees Its First Snowfall Of The Season, Marking Arrival Of Winter In J&K Watch Video

12/27/2024 8:19:08 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, experienced its first snowfall of the season, signalling the onset of winter. Visuals from Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar, witnessing snowfall have emerged on social media.

Live Mint

