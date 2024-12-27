Human Rights Group Calls For Global Attention To Afghanistan's Cultural Crisis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Human Rights Defenders Assembly has raised an alarm regarding the Taliban's systematic erasure of Afghanistan's cultural heritage.

They have urged the international community to address what they describe as a“cultural catastrophe” in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, August 2, the assembly highlighted that the Taliban's actions have led to deep depression and mental suffering among artists. They are also concerned about the adverse economic and psychological conditions of displaced cultural workers in neighboring countries.

The group emphasized that the destruction of cultural heritage and the imposition of extensive restrictions on cultural practices are central to the Taliban's agenda. The assembly has expressed alarm over the dire state of Afghanistan's cultural institutions.

They specifically noted the closure of Koche Kharabat, once a vibrant center for classical music and poetry in Kabul. The destruction of this and other cultural sites has significantly impacted Afghanistan's cultural landscape.

Reports indicate that theaters, cinemas, music venues, and art galleries have been destroyed. Fine Arts Departments in universities and the National Music Institute have been dismantled, and artistic groups have been disbanded.

The Human Rights Defenders Assembly has called on international cultural organizations, including UNESCO, to address the deteriorating cultural situation in Afghanistan. They have also urged UN Security Council and Human Rights Council member states to engage in“cultural diplomacy” to combat the ongoing crisis.

The Taliban's return to power has resulted in a ban on music, which has led to the displacement and loss of livelihoods for thousands of artists. There have been reports of violent clashes between the Taliban and music listeners, with musicians being beaten and instruments destroyed.

The international community faces an urgent challenge in addressing the cultural destruction unfolding in Afghanistan. The Human Rights Defenders Assembly's appeal underscores the need for global organizations and governments to act swiftly to preserve Afghanistan's cultural heritage and support its artists and cultural workers. Immediate and effective intervention is crucial to prevent the irreversible loss of Afghanistan's rich cultural legacy.

