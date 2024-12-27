European Commission To Allocate €12.9M Grant To Armenia For Nuclear Safety
Date
12/27/2024 8:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
At Friday's Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government approved a
funding agreement with the European Commission aimed at
strengthening nuclear safety, radiation protection, and radioactive
waste management infrastructure in Armenia,
Azernews reports via Armenian media.
The agreement, which provides a 12.9-million-euro technical
assistance grant, is designed to enhance safety measures at the
Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, as well as improve the overall
infrastructure related to nuclear safety and radiation protection
in the country.
Note that, official Baku condemns Armenia's nuclear power activity.
Some time ago, Azerbaijan filed a claim against Armenia within
the framework of the Espoo Convention regarding its plans for the
construction of a new nuclear reactor on the territory of the
Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, and a decision was adopted that
Armenia was not in compliance with provisions of the
Convention.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.