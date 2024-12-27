عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Commission To Allocate €12.9M Grant To Armenia For Nuclear Safety

European Commission To Allocate €12.9M Grant To Armenia For Nuclear Safety


12/27/2024 8:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At Friday's Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government approved a funding agreement with the European Commission aimed at strengthening nuclear safety, radiation protection, and radioactive waste management infrastructure in Armenia, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

The agreement, which provides a 12.9-million-euro technical assistance grant, is designed to enhance safety measures at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, as well as improve the overall infrastructure related to nuclear safety and radiation protection in the country.

Note that, official Baku condemns Armenia's nuclear power activity.

Some time ago, Azerbaijan filed a claim against Armenia within the framework of the Espoo Convention regarding its plans for the construction of a new nuclear reactor on the territory of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, and a decision was adopted that Armenia was not in compliance with provisions of the Convention.

MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034947


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search