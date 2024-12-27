European Commission To Allocate €12.9M Grant To Armenia For Nuclear Safety

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At Friday's Cabinet meeting, the Armenian approved a funding agreement with the European Commission aimed at strengthening nuclear safety, radiation protection, and radioactive waste management infrastructure in Armenia, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

The agreement, which provides a 12.9-million-euro technical assistance grant, is designed to enhance safety measures at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, as well as improve the overall infrastructure related to nuclear safety and radiation protection in the country.

Note that, official Baku condemns Armenia's nuclear power activity.

Some time ago, Azerbaijan filed a claim against Armenia within the framework of the Espoo Convention regarding its plans for the construction of a new nuclear reactor on the territory of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, and a decision was adopted that Armenia was not in compliance with provisions of the Convention.