(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Dec 27 (IANS) The number of dengue cases in Laos has surpassed 20,000, with 11 deaths reported so far this year, according to the Lao of on Friday.

According to a report of the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health, the highest number was reported in the capital Vientiane with 5,761 cases.

The dengue fever has caused 11 deaths, including four in Luang Prabang province, three in the capital, two in Sekong province, and one each in Luang Namtha and Vientiane province.

The health ministry urged people to remain vigilant and help control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the ministry called on health officials and medical staff across Laos to improve the management of dengue fever to prevent a serious outbreak.

Dengue is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti species. It is common in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and nausea. In some cases, it can lead to severe complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening. There is no specific treatment for dengue, but supportive care, such as fluid management, can help manage symptoms. Prevention focuses on controlling mosquito populations and avoiding bites through the use of repellents, nets, and eliminating breeding sites.