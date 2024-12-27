Arabian Gulf Cup...Sports Story Telling Gulf Commonalities
Date
12/27/2024 6:05:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Hamad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Since its inception in Bahrain in 1970, the Arabian Gulf Cup has undergone a long journey that tells a great sports story about common Gulf history and identity.
The Gulf sports championship has taken different shapes of trophies during the period from 1970 to 2004.
The first white gold-designed trophy was made in Bahrain and was in the form of two olive branches and a hexagonal figure symbolizing peace, up to the current sixth pure gold-designed version shaped as an incense burner adorned with pearls and embraced by the Gulf shemagh (headdress), reflecting Gulf people-to-people cohesion. (end)
