Arabian Gulf Cup...Sports Story Telling Gulf Commonalities


12/27/2024 6:05:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hamad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Since its inception in Bahrain in 1970, the Arabian Gulf Cup has undergone a long journey that tells a great sports story about common Gulf history and identity.
The Gulf sports championship has taken different shapes of trophies during the period from 1970 to 2004.
The first white gold-designed trophy was made in Bahrain and was in the form of two olive branches and a hexagonal figure symbolizing peace, up to the current sixth pure gold-designed version shaped as an incense burner adorned with pearls and embraced by the Gulf shemagh (headdress), reflecting Gulf people-to-people cohesion. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

