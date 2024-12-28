Throwing A Liquor Party In Noida On New Year's Eve? Do THIS Or Face Legal Action

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Party time is here! People are getting into party mode as the year draws to a close to celebrate the start of 2025. However, to avoid trouble, you must apply for an occasional bar licence if you intend to host a party at your house or a community centre in Noida or Greater Noida.

Party without licence illegal

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava told the news agency PTI that not having a liquor licence for parties, even at home, violated rules and could attract legal proceedings.

"Whether the party is hosted at a private or commercial residence, obtaining the necessary license is mandatory. Non-compliance will result in legal action," Shrivastava warned.





| Noida liquor shops to stay open longer on New Year's Eve. Check timings here How to apply for a liquor licence online in Noida, Greater Noida?

You can apply for these on the website under the category of useful public services.

"Given that many people organize parties during the New Year celebrations, especially where liquor is served, our department is issuing single-day licenses for ₹1,100. The process is entirely online and ensures the safe and legal consumption of alcohol," PTI quoted Subodh Shrivastava as saying.

| 5 cities that throw the best New Year's Eve parties and events Two categories for issuing occasional licences for serving liquor in Noida

There are two categories under which these occasional licences are issued. If the gathering size is low, such as at house parties, then a licence will be issued against a fee of ₹4,000.

However, if the gathering is large, such as at community halls or banquets, the licence will be issued against a fee of ₹11,000.

| Uttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Greater Noida hospital; details here Validity of licence

These licences will be valid for one day and will only be issued if the liquor you have purchased is procured from within Uttar Pradesh. If you purchase alcohol from Delhi or Haryana,you won't be issued a licence.

Meanwhile, liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an additional hour on New Year's Eve, remaining open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on December 31.

-With inputs from PTI