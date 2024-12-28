Human Impact Exposed: 41 Days Of 'Dangerous' Heat Linked To Climate Change In 2024, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Human-caused climate change added an average of 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024, harming human and ecosystems, an analysis for a year-in-review has found.

The report by World Weather Attribution and Climate Central reviews a year of extreme weather. It warns that every country must prepare for rising climate risks to minimise deaths and damages in 2025 and beyond.

| Climate Change and You: Food Price Shocks

The report also highlights that a much faster transition away from fossil fuels is needed to avoid a future of relentless heatwaves, drought, wildfires, storms and floods.

Among other key findings, the report revealed that climate change intensified 26 of the 29 weather events studied by World Weather Attribution that killed at least 3700 people and displaced millions.

Climate change had a stronger influence than El Niño on many extreme weather events, it said.

| Climate change and the new green economy: The big questions for 2025

The report said that 2024 is set to be the hottest on record. The first six months saw record-breaking temperatures , extending the streak started in 2023 to 13 months, with the world's hottest day in history recorded on July 22.





The report also highlights that a much faster transition away from fossil fuels is needed to avoid a future of relentless heatwaves, drought, wildfires, storms and floods.

The 41 days of 'dangerous' heat represent the top 10 per cent warmest temperatures from 1991-2020 for locations around the world, the report said. The result highlights how climate change is exposing millions more people to dangerous temperatures for longer periods of the year as fossil fuel emissions heat the climate.

If the world does not rapidly transition away from oil, gas and coal, the number of dangerous heat days will continue to increase each year and threaten public health , the scientists said.