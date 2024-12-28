How Azerbaijan Airlines Pilots Saved Passengers While Sacrificing Their Own Lives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The plane, travelling from Baku, Azerbaijan , to Grozny, the regional capital of Chechnya, crashed on Wednesday while attempting to land after it veered toward Kazakhstan. The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, with all 29 survivors sustaining injuries.

Survivors, including and crew, reported hearing loud noises on the aircraft while it was circling over Grozny before the crash.

Also Read: Azerbaijani plane hit by Russian air defenses? Details of shocking new claims by White House

The airline's president, Samir Rzayev, lauded the pilots' "heroism" and commitment to saving lives, stating,“While this tragic accident resulted in a great loss for our nation, the crew's courageous dedication to their duties until the final moments and their focus on preserving human life have made their names immortal in history,” according to a report from the Azerbaijani news agency.

The pilots had accumulated over 15,000 flight hours, and the plane had recently undergone a technical inspection.

Also Read: Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Video captures passengers praying moments before tragic incident in Kazakhstan | Watch

The Associated Press shared a video of the crash showing passengers being rescued from the aft section of the aircraft, which is typically regarded as the safest area in the event of a crash.

Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's minister of digital development and transportation, told Azerbaijani media that“preliminary conclusions by experts point at external impact,” which is also supported by witness testimony.“The type of weapon used in the impact will be determined during the probe,” Nabiyev added, AP reported.

Also Read: Azerbaijan Airlines says aircraft faced 'physical and technical external interference' ahead of deadly cras