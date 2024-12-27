PM Modi's Delhi Parivartan Yatra Rescheduled Amid National Mourning For Dr Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's Parivartan Yatra, scheduled to take place on December 29 in Rohini, Delhi, has been rescheduled in light of the seven-day national mourning announced to honour the legacy of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh, a distinguished economist and India's 14th Prime Minister, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at the age of 92. The mourning period will last until January 1, 2025, with several events rescheduled as a mark of respect.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planned to kickstart its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections with the Prime Minister's Rohini rally, which has now been rescheduled for January 5, 2025.

According to the top sources associated with the party, the Prime Minister is expected to make significant announcements for the national Capital during the rally.

Additionally, another major rally is scheduled for January 3, 2025.

As part of the original plan, PM Modi was set to lay the foundation stone for a new Metro line in Rithala and address a gathering at Japanese Park in Rohini on December 29.

However, the new dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony are yet to be confirmed.

The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, though they are likely to be held in February next year, as the current Assembly's term ends on February 23, 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third-consecutive term following its decisive victories in 2015 and 2020. The party had won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020, maintaining a stronghold in the Delhi Assembly.