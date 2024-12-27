Panama Registers 31,048 Accumulated Cases Of Dengue

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As of December 2024, Panama has recorded a total of 31,048 accumulated cases of dengue.

The Metropolitan Region is the one that registers the most cases with 8,321; followed by San Miguelito with 4,021; Colon with 3,247; Panama West with 3,229; Panama North with 2,931; Bocas del Toro with 1,825; Panama East with 1,698 cases; Chiriqui 1,673; Los Santos with 1,252; Darien with 694; Cocle with 582; Veraguas with 486; Herrera 480; Ngäbe-Bugle region with 317; Kuna Yala with 284. Likewise, 8 cases are reported in foreigners.

While in the Metropolitan Region, San Miguelito, Colón, Panama Oeste and Panama Norte have reported 70% of the cases in the entire country.

Regarding hospitalizations, so far in 2024, 2,592 have been recorded, of which 52% are concentrated in the Metropolitan Health Region (718), West Panama (338) and Colón (285).

In the line of deaths, December 2024 records one (1) death from dengue, for a cumulative total of 51 deaths.

Deaths caused by dengue have been recorded in Colon (14), Metropolitan (11), North Panama (6), Chiriqui (5), West Panama (5), Cocle (2), Ngäbe-Bugle (2), East Panama (1), San Miguelito (1), Kuna Yala (1), Los Santos (1), Bocas del Toro (1) and abroad (1).

According to this latest update, the national fatality rate remains at 0.16%.

The Ministry of Health reported that operations to reduce dengue cases are being intensified in all health regions through vector control teams.

