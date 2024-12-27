Three Russian Officers Eliminated In Zaporizhzhia Region Ukraine Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Russian officers were eliminated in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region during a precision strike operation.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The successful operation involved the HUR's Active Operations Department, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Tavria Group of Forces.

Ukrainian intelligence obtained details of a planned meeting involving officers from the command of Russia's 4th Guards Military Base, which is engaged in the war against Ukraine. After verifying the information, military intelligence devised a coordinated plan, engaging multiple units, including the Tavria Group of Forces, the 190th Training Center, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and the SBU's Typhoon tactical group.

The operation began with a precision HIMARS strike on the location of the Russian officers and their vehicles at the start of the field meeting. Following this, Ukrainian strike drones targeted the evacuation group that responded to the attack.

The operation resulted in the elimination of:



Captain Dmitry Nagorny, Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces,

Captain Grigory Krokhmalyov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motor Rifle Regiment, Captain Yury Fomin, Commander of an Anti-Aircraft Battery of the 4th Guards Military Base.

Additionally, five Russian vehicles were destroyed in the strikes.