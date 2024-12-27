Azizi Developments Reaches 15% Construction Completion At Creek Views III

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that at Creek Views III, its AED 350 million luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City, has reached 15% construction completion and is scheduled for its previously announced handover date in Q1 2026, with an earlier, ahead-of-schedule date being aimed for.











The project's progress has been swift, with structural work and blockwork now at 38% and 5% respectively. The manpower has also been increased to 354 to speed up the pace of construction even further.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We are thrilled with the steady advancements at Creek Views III, now 15% complete, as we continue to uphold our promise of timely delivery and exceptional quality. This development is progressing in collaboration with top-tier partners and through the use of innovative construction practices. Creek Views III will enrich Dubai Healthcare City with its contemporary design, strategic location, and unparalleled lifestyle offerings, delivering value to our investors, future residents, and valued stakeholders.”





Creek Views III is the latest addition to Azizi Creek Views in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises a total of 290 units including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with other lifestyle-centered amenities, including two rejuvenating pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and dedicated areas, for BBQ, yoga, and children's play.

Dubai Healthcare City is a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai's hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

