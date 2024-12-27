Traducta Opens A New Office In Ottawa To Expand Its Canadian Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Traducta celebrates the opening of its new Ottawa office, offering comprehensive translation services to local businesses and individuals.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Traducta , a leading provider of professional translation services in Canada, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Ottawa. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Traducta's mission to deliver high-quality, industry-specific language solutions to businesses and individuals across the nation.

Since its establishment in 1994, Traducta has built a reputation for excellence in the translation industry, serving clients in over 60 languages, including French, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese. The new Ottawa office will provide the region's growing community of businesses, government agencies, and individuals with convenient access to certified translations, legal and financial documentation, and website localization services.

The Ottawa office will be staffed with native-speaking translators and qualified project managers who specialize in various fields, including legal, technical, medical, and marketing translations. Traducta's expertise in certified translations for official documents also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, making it a trusted partner for government agencies and international businesses.

Traducta's new location in Ottawa reinforces the company's presence across Canada , joining its offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and other major cities. With this expansion, the company continues to enhance its ability to provide responsive, personalized, and high-quality translation services tailored to the unique linguistic and cultural needs of its clients.

