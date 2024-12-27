Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 28, 2024: Warm Start At 18.13 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 23.04 °C on December 28, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.13 °C and 25.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:02 PM
Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 29, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.26 °C and a maximum of 26.16 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 29, 2024
| 23.04
| Broken clouds
| December 30, 2024
| 24.10
| Few clouds
| December 31, 2024
| 25.00
| Broken clouds
| January 1, 2025
| 25.15
| Broken clouds
| January 2, 2025
| 24.77
| Broken clouds
| January 3, 2025
| 24.77
| Broken clouds
| January 4, 2025
| 24.18
| Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.34 °C
| Few clouds
| Kolkata
| 22.35 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 27.19 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 23.04 °C
| Broken clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.2 °C
| Sky is clear
| Ahmedabad
| 22.9 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 17.87 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
