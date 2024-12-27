Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Allu Arjun's Film Rakes In THIS Massive Worldwide Total
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 23: Allu Arjun's movie earned a whopping ₹1120.10 crore India Net. The movie continues to make strong earnings worldwide.
According to Sacniilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹1585.5 crore (estimated number in crores) till day 23. Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa The Rule have declared that the movie is the 'first ever Indian film to cross the ₹1700 crore mark worldwide.'
Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 23
Pushpa The Rule earned an estimated ₹1585.5 crore worldwide till the twenty-third day of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Whereas, its makers have declared that Pushpa The Rule earnings have surpassed the ₹1700 crore mark worldwide.
“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records. #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.
