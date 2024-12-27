عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WHO Director-General Survives Sana'a Airport Bombing By Israel

WHO Director-General Survives Sana'a Airport Bombing By Israel


12/27/2024 2:24:13 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- According to a World health Organization official on Friday, the U.N. air crew member who was seriously injured in Thursday's Israeli airstrike on Yemen's main international airport is currently recovering in the hospital.
At least six persons were killed, according to Houthi media, after Israel hit several locations connected to the Houthis in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a member of his plane's crew was hurt during the aerial bombardment while he was waiting to leave the airport.
According to the WHO Spokesperson, the injured guy, who was employed by the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service, required surgery.

MENAFN27122024000117011021ID1109035388


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search