WHO Director-General Survives Sana'a Airport Bombing By Israel

New York, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- According to a World Organization official on Friday, the U.N. air crew member who was seriously in Thursday's Israeli on Yemen's main international airport is currently recovering in the hospital.At least six persons were killed, according to Houthi media, after Israel hit several locations connected to the Houthis in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a member of his plane's crew was hurt during the aerial bombardment while he was waiting to leave the airport.According to the WHO Spokesperson, the injured guy, who was employed by the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service, required surgery.