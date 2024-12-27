(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Gruelling Challenge Awaits TGR In Saudi Arabia

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is gearing up for the ultimate test of endurance and skill as the 2025 Dakar Rally draws near. The race, known for its demanding nature and unpredictable challenges, will once again unfold across Saudi Arabia, with competitors facing over 8,000 kilometres of treacherous terrain, including more than 5,000 kilometres of timed special stages. This year's event promises to push competitors to their limits as they tackle one of the toughest routes in recent history.







The 2025 Dakar Rally will set the stage for the FIA/FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), serving as the opening round of the season. A strong performance in this first race is critical for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, as it aims to continue the momentum of its successful 2024 W2RC campaign, which saw the Japanese car maker secure the Manufacturers' Championship for the third consecutive year.

The sixth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is expected to deliver one of the most challenging routes to date. Competitors will begin their journey in Bisha, a city in the south-western quadrant of the country, before navigating through a meticulously designed course that takes advantage of the region's diverse and demanding terrains. The rally opens with a prologue stage on January 3, allowing competitors to establish their starting order before launching into the main event.

The route features numerous highlights, including the gruelling 48-hour Chrono Stage that will test endurance early in the race, and the marathon stage where teams must rely solely on their own skills and resources to make it through the night without external assistance. The iconic Empty Quarter dunes return as a centrepiece of the rally's second week, presenting participants with towering sand dunes and challenging navigation that will separate the field.

In total, the race includes 12 stages with stage distances ranging from the short yet demanding 134-kilometre final day to the punishing 606-kilometre Stage 6. The rest day on January 10 in Hail will offer a brief respite, but the intensity resumes immediately afterward as competitors tackle the longest timed specials and challenging dunes in the second week. The rally will conclude in Shubaytah on January 17, where a celebratory podium awaits the successful finishers.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will field six crews in the 2025 Dakar Rally, a blend of seasoned experience and youthful talent. Lucas Moraes, partnered with Armand Monleon (#203), and Seth Quintero, partnered with Dennis Zenz (#204), represent the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (Europe) contingent. Meanwhile, the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa squad includes Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz (#206), Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (#211), Guy Botterill and Dennis Murphy (#205), and Saood Variawa with Francois Cazalet (#218). Together, the six crews form one of the most balanced and competitive line-ups in the rally.

Each crew will rely on the race-proven GR DKR Hilux Evo, the latest iteration of Toyota's rally-raid platform. Building on the success of the 2024 model, the 2025 Hilux Evo features refinements to key systems and components aimed at maximising reliability, durability, and performance in the unforgiving conditions of the Dakar Rally. These improvements align with Toyota's Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence in building ever-better cars.

Prior to the race, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will begin its journey with meticulous preparation. After the race cars arrive in Saudi Arabia, they will be fully reassembled by the technical crews. The race crews will then complete a thorough pre-race shakedown to ensure the cars are performing flawlessly before the event begins. All race crews and technical team members will undergo the mandatory accreditation process to receive the necessary credentials to participate. Finally, the cars will pass through rigorous technical inspections, where race officials will ensure they comply with Dakar's stringent regulations. This includes checks on driver safety equipment, vehicle systems, and the crews' eligibility to compete.

Lucas Moraes:

“The Dakar Rally is always the ultimate test for both the drivers and the cars, and this year's route looks like one of the toughest yet. From the dunes of the Empty Quarter to the challenging rocky sections, every day will be a battle. The GR DKR Hilux Evo has proven itself time and again, and with the refinements made for 2025, I'm confident we have the perfect machine to take on the challenge. I'm excited to kick off the season and see how we measure up against such a demanding course.”

Seth Quintero:

“The 2025 Dakar Rally is going to be an incredible challenge, and I can't wait to take it on. The route is brutal, and we know there won't be any easy days out there, but that's what makes Dakar so special. The GR DKR Hilux Evo is built for these extreme conditions, and the improvements the team has made give us the confidence to push even harder. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in such an iconic event.”













