'Be Kind': Bengaluru Entrepreneur Makes Unique Offer To Cab Driver Here's What Happens Next
12/28/2024 3:18:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru startup founder reversed roles with a cab driver during his late-night taxi ride after the latter could barely 'keep his eyes open' while driving. His kind gesture won hearts of several netizens online.
Entrepreneur Milind Chandwani, booked a ride at 3 am from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to his home. Chandwani shared in his Instagram post that“he found himself in an unexpected role: my cab driver's driver.”
“Last night at 3 AM while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver's driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn't keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say“Bengaluru traffic.”,” said Chandwani in his post.
At the end of the ride, he gave ₹100 tip to the driver and asked for a 5 star rating in return. He even shared that he heard the driver talking to his senior for a day shift.
Explaining the mixed of emotions he experienced after the incident, Chandwani wrote,“I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return-fair trade, right?”
He also cited the reason behind not mentioning the name of the ride booking app which was to save the driver from any repercussions of the incident.
