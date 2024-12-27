JOOLA Renews Pickleball Distribution Contract with Arise Pickleball for Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Siree Sivapetchranat, CEO Arise PickleballBANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JOOLA, a global leader in sports equipment and innovation, is excited to announce the renewal of its exclusive Pickleball distribution contract with Fulfilled Purpose Coaching Co., Ltd., operating as Arise Pickleball , for the Kingdom of Thailand. This agreement underscores JOOLA's commitment to expanding the sport of Pickleball in Thailand and supporting the vibrant, fast-growing Pickleball community in the region.Since partnering with Arise Pickleball, JOOLA has witnessed significant growth in the popularity and accessibility of Pickleball throughout Thailand. Arise Pickleball's dedication to promoting the sport aligns seamlessly with JOOLA's mission to inspire and equip players of all levels with world-class Pickleball equipment.As part of the renewed agreement, Arise Pickleball will maintain exclusive distribution rights for JOOLA's Pickleball paddles, balls, apparel, and accessories in Thailand. This partnership will continue to focus on:- Promoting Pickleball at all levels: Organizing tournaments, clinics, and community events to introduce more players to the sport.- Providing high-quality equipment: Ensuring that players in Thailand have access to JOOLA's premium Pickleball products.-Expanding outreach and engagement: Collaborating with clubs, schools, and organizations to cultivate a thriving Pickleball culture in the country.“Renewing this partnership with JOOLA is a testament to the growth and enthusiasm for Pickleball we've seen in Thailand,” said Siree Sivapetchranat, CEO of Arise Pickleball.“We are honored to continue representing JOOLA's cutting edge products and are committed to making Pickleball a sport for everyone in Thailand to enjoy.”This renewed contract solidifies the shared vision of JOOLA and Arise Pickleball to establish Thailand as a hub for Pickleball excellence in Asia. Together, they aim to inspire new players, elevate the game, and foster a lasting love for Pickleball.About JOOLAJOOLA is a global leader in sports equipment, renowned for its innovative, high-quality products in table tennis and Pickleball. With a commitment to advancing sports and inspiring athletes, JOOLA continues to expand its footprint worldwide, fostering a passion for play across all skill levels.About Arise Pickleball:Arise Pickleball is a dedicated brand committed to promoting and advancing the sport of Pickleball. With a passion for athleticism, community, and giving back, Arise Pickleball is on a mission to make this dynamic sport accessible to all and create positive impacts within communities.For media inquiries, event details, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Sang ChanyaputhipongMedia Relations...

