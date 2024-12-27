UFC Champion Jon Jones Makes Acting Debut In Navy SEAL Film, Guided By Established ACTOR/COACH Jonathan Stanley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Makes Acting Debut in Navy SEAL Film, Guided by ACTOR/COACH Jonathan Stanley

LOS ANGELES (December 24, 2024) - Accomplished actor and renowned acting coach Jonathan Stanley, founder of Hot Shots Self-Taping ( ), today announced the completion of coaching UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon "Bones" Jones for his upcoming screen debut in the Navy SEAL film "Edo's Crossing." This collaboration adds to Stanley's impressive track record of transforming elite athletes and celebrities into compelling screen performers.



"Working with athletes like Jon Jones requires a unique approach," says Stanley. "Their incredible discipline and physical awareness become powerful tools for authentic screen performance when properly channeled."



"Jones was immediately welcoming when we met," Stanley recalls. "He pulled me in for a hug and said, 'Just tell me what to do. I have no ego.'"

"That was good to hear coming from literally the baddest man on the planet," Stanley adds.



Stanley's client roster showcases his versatility as a coach, including notable talents such as "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, "Barbie" actress Ariana Greenblatt, "Stranger Things" Broadway star Gabrielle Nevaeh, Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis & Demi Moore), and UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. His expertise extends to working with Navy SEALs, professional boxers, and other professionals transitioning into acting careers.



From his early years in Southwest Detroit to becoming one of Hollywood's sought-after acting coaches, Stanley's personal journey has shaped his distinctive coaching approach. His extensive industry experience has established Hot Shots Self-Taping as a premier destination for performers seeking to elevate their on-screen presence.



As an active industry professional, Stanley maintains a thriving acting career alongside his coaching practice. His recent credits include roles in "The Last Thing He Told Me" starring Jennifer Garner, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "SWAT," "Magnum PI," "Homeland," and "Chicago PD," among over 40 screen appearances. More information about Stanley's work can be found at .



