Oman, UAE To Play For Qualifying To Next Stage Of Arabian Gulf Cup Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Oman national team will play against the UAE at Jaber Al-Mubarak on Friday, in the third and final round of the group stage, to determine the qualifiers for the next stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26).

Oman is at the lead of Group A with four points from one win and one draw, led by the competition's top scorer Essam Al-Sobhi. The team needs to win or to have a draw to qualify to the next stage of the tournament, while losing with more than one goal difference will disqualify it from the tournament.

The Emirati team on the other hand has only one point, but can still qualify by winning with more than one goal difference. The team can also qualify with a single goal, should Kuwait win or have a draw against Qatar, in the other match held at the same time.

Should the UAE and Qatar win against Oman and Kuwait, determining the qualifiers will depend on clean play, which is the number of yellow and red cards received by the teams. If the teams were equal in the number of cards, qualifying to the next stage will be decided through draw. (end)

