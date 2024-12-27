Kuwait Determined To Beat Qatar For Gulf Cup Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national soccer team will seek hard Friday to beat the Qatari squad at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on the first leg of Group A of the Arabian Gulf (Khaleeji Zain 26).

The Kuwaiti team, nicknamed the Blues, has two chances to qualify for the semifinals: to win or draw, while Qatar has no option but to win in order to avoid goal difference calculations.

The Kuwaiti team's Argentinian coach Juan Pizzi told a news on Thursday that despite the fact that the confrontation would be uneasy, his players would do their best to win the game to ensure qualification for the semifinals.

He added that the euphoria following victory over the UAE a couple of days ago was utterly justified, but the players showed in their training on Thursday that they were resolved to set Qatar to rout.

For his part, the Qatari team's Spanish coach Luis Garcia told the conference that the game would be very tough after the great job the Kuwaiti squad had done during their last match versus the Emirate team. (end) sad

MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109034110