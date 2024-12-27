Russians Conduct 169 Shelling Attacks On Sumy Region Over Past Day, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 169 shelling on border areas and settlements in Sumy region on Thursday, December 26, with a total of 311 explosions recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Sumy, Hotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, Berezivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, and Seredyna-Buda communities came under attack," the statement reads.

In Krasnopillia community, mortar shelling (70 explosions), FPV drone attacks (seven explosions), grenade drops from UAVs (27 explosions), a guided bomb strike (one explosion), and artillery shelling (15 explosions) were recorded. As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed, and a private house was destroyed and caught fire.

In Seredyna-Buda community, Russian forces shelled with mortars (37 explosions), attacked with FPV drones (four explosions), and dropped explosives from UAVs (six explosions), damaging multi-story and private residential buildings.

Esman community was targeted with mortar and artillery fire (five and three explosions, respectively), as well as FPV drone attacks (four explosions).

In Velykopysarivka community, Russian drones dropped grenades (10 explosions), and it also experienced mortar shelling (12 explosions), artillery fire (five explosions), unguided missile strikes (39 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (seven explosions).

In Bilopillia community, grenade drops from UAVs (six explosions), FPV drone attacks (two explosions), and mortar shelling (eight explosions) were recorded.

Sumy community suffered an attack by a strike UAV (one explosion), damaging a private house. Additionally, Russian forces launched a missile strike.

Hotyn community came under mortar fire (11 explosions), grenade drops from UAVs (19 explosions), and guided bomb attacks (three explosions).

In Berezivka community, Russian forces struck with artillery (three explosions), while Druzhba community was attacked by FPV drones (two explosions).

Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, and Putyvl communities each experienced one explosion due to FPV drone attacks.

As reported, on December 24, in the town of Krolevets in Sumy region, rescuers responding to a fire at a farm came under a second Russian strike.