Newsletter 'Cine Fiesta' Released During The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida witnessed the release of its official newsletter, Cine Fiesta, meticulously planned and designed by the expert students of the AAFT School of Mass Communication and Journalism. The newsletter covered all three days of the prestigious festival, showcasing the highlights, achievements, and notable events that took place.



The occasion was graced by several distinguished personalities from various fields, including: Aakanksha Marwaha, representing the Film & Event Fraternity, Neelam Sharma, Personality, Vidhushi Makhijani, Model & Social Media Influencer, Anuj Verma, Hospitality Veteran, Bhavna Agarwal, Content Creator, Model & Influencer, Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Iran, Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Panama, Hon. Jagannath Sarkar, Member of Parliament, H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, Ashok Tyagi, Renowned Film Professional



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT, applauded the students for their exceptional efforts, stating,“The AAFT School of Journalism provides a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their calibre and creativity. The Cine Fiesta newsletter is a testament to their dedication and hard work.”



Jagannath Sarkar Member Parliament congratulated all the students of AAFT for the wonderful work they have done.



Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor of Iran, also commended the festival and the platform it provides for international collaboration and cultural exchange.



H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, appreciated the initiative and expressed his admiration for the students' professionalism and commitment in designing the newsletter.



Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Panama said that I am happy to be associated with the activities of ICMEI.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to serve as a vibrant platform, celebrating cinema, culture, and talent from across the globe, while empowering the next generation of media professionals.





