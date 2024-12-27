(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Tributes Pour In For Dr Manmohan Singh, To Be Cremated Today

New Delhi- President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Narendra Modi were among the top dignitaries who paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here on Friday.

Several leaders cutting across party lines, including Union ministers and leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, also paid their tributes to the former two-term prime minister who died on Thursday night.

President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar visited the residence of Singh and paid their last respects to him and met his wife and other family members.

Prime Minister Modi, who also laid a wreath, described his predecessor's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and for the country's development would always be respected.

In a video message, Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family migrated to India following Partition and noted that he left everything behind but his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at AIIMS, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The Union cabinet at its meeting held under PM Modi also condoled Singh's passing and hailed him as an eminent statesman and a distinguished leader who left an imprint on national life.

During a meeting chaired by Modi, the cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the departed soul and adopted a Condolence Resolution in the memory of Singh.

“Dr Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the Nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader,” the resolution read.

The government has announced a seven-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the former prime minister.

Draped in the Tricolour, Singh's body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence - the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for the last over 10 years ever since he relinquished charge as prime minister.

Several leaders paid their last respects to the former prime minister in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members.

Singh would be cremated on Saturday and his final journey will commence from the AICC headquarters at 9.30 am on Saturday, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Modi said Singh's life would always serve as a lesson for the future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success.

Noting that he served in various capacities in the government, the prime minister said Singh put the country on a new economic path as finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao.

“As prime minister, his contribution to the country's development and progress will always be remembered,” he added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda also paid their tributes to Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also paid their last respects to Singh.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condoled his passing, saying his contributions to Bharat would always be remembered.

Born to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur on September 26, 1932 in Gah village of the Punjab province of undivided India (now Pakistan), Singh passed his matriculation examination in 1948. His family migrated to Amritsar after Partition in 1948 after living shortly in Haldwani.

Singh completed his intermediate and graduation in economics from the Hindu College here before moving out of the city to pursue higher studies in Panjab University's Hoshiarpur campus.

His academic career took him from Punjab to the University of Cambridge, UK, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics. Singh followed this with a DPhil in Economics from Nuffield College of Oxford University.

Singh's half-brother Surjit Singh Kohli said the former prime minister had deep affection for his grandmother, who raised him following his mother's death when he was very young.

After migrating to India, the Singh family settled in a small rented house in Amritsar till he graduated.

A few years ago, Singh attended the convocation-cum-alumni meet of the Hindu College in Amritsar as chief guest and interacted with the staff like an ordinary person, reminiscing old memories, retired Hindu College professor Rajinder Loomba said.

Raj Kumar (71), an Amritsar resident, said that Singh used to live in Petha Wala Bazaar near the Golden Temple. The house where the Singh family lived is in a dilapidated state now, Kumar said.

Some locals recalled Singh as someone who always took pains for Amritsar, saying the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government he headed sanctioned several projects for the holy city.

His passing also witnessed people from various fields sharing their anecdotes about him. The social media was flooded with pictures that people posted along with the former prime minister and shared their memories with fondness and nostalgia.

Actor and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumna Swara Bhaskar recalled how the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) intervened to prevent the administration from acting against students who had displayed black flags at him during a campus event.

Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, who served as Singh's close protection officer for nearly three years during his tenure as a Special Protection Group (SPG) officer, shared his experiences and insights into Singh's personality, emphasising his simple lifestyle and connection with the common man.

One anecdote Arun shared reflected Singh's simplicity - his attachment to his personal car, a modest Maruti Suzuki 800. Despite having a fleet of high-security vehicles, including a luxurious BMW for official travel, Singh would often express his preference for the modest car.

Singh, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

His UPA government introduced path-breaking initiatives such as the Right to Information Act, Right to Education Act and the MNREGA.

Epitome Of Simplicity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh who died last night. Dr Singh, India's 14th PM and one of its most respected economists, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 92.

“Manmohan Singh's contribution to the development of India will always be remembered,” PM Modi said.“Manmohan Singh's life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity. He was a distinguished parliamentarian. His life will always be a lesson on how a person can attain success by rising above deprivation, and struggle.”

“He will always be remembered as an honest man, a great economist and a leader who dedicated himself to reforms. As an economist, he provided a lot of services to the nation. During a challenging time, he served as RBI Governor...when he was Finance Minister in the cabinet of former PM Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, he gave the country that was reeling under economic crisis, a new direction in terms of economy,” PM Modi added.

In a video message, PM Modi recalled Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

His life will always serve as a lesson for future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success, he said.

Noting that he served in various capacities in the government, the prime minister said Dr Singh was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor during challenging times and put the country on a new economic path as finance minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao.

PM Modi said despite being educated at the world's prestigious institutes and occupying leading positions, the former prime minister and Congress leader never forgot the values of his normal background.

A Friend, Philosopher & Guide: Sonia

Describing former prime minister Manmohan Singh's death as a“personal loss”, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday said he was her friend, philosopher and guide and that in his death, the party has lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility.

In her message on Singh's demise, Sonia Gandhi said he leaves a void in the national life that can never be filled.

“We in the Congress party and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable,” she said.

“In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians,” the former Congress president said.

Singh was loved by the people of India for his pure heart and fine mind, Gandhi said, adding that his advice,“wise counsel” and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in the country.

“Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India,” she said.

“For me, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions.

“His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, the CPP chairperson paid homage to Singh at his residence where his mortal remains are kept for people to pay their last respects.

She also attended a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting convened to pay tributes to the former prime minister.

Lost A Mentor And Guide: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi grieved the loss of“a mentor and guide” late Thursday after confirmation of the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 92.

In an emotional message on X, Gandhi, in Karnataka's Belagavi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, said,“Manmohan Singhji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.”

“I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” Mr Gandhi said,“My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur (Singh's wife) and the family.”

“Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.”

Manmohan Singh emerged as one of Rahul Gandhi's gurus in his nascent years in Indian politics, particularly after the assassination of his father, ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in May 1991.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also posted a heartfelt message.

“Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect Sardar Manmohan Singhji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us, and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country... as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents,” the Wayanad MP said.

