Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh's Funeral Should Take Place Where 'His Memorial Can Be Built', Congress Chief Urges PM Modi

A day after India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at Delhi's AIIMS, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, requesting that the former PM's last rites be conducted at a location where a memorial can be built in his honour.

Kharge wrote the letter after speaking with PM Modi about establishing a memorial for Dr Singh , a two-term prime minister“revered by the people of the country”.

“Apropos our telephonic conversation this morning, wherein I made a request to hold Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, which will take place tomorrow, i.e. December 28, 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for a memorial of the great son of India,” Kharge said in a two-page letter.

“This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals,” Kharge added.

The Congress chief also said that Dr Manmohan Singh holds a highly revered place in the psyche of the country and its people, and his contributions and achievements were phenomenal.

He also said that Dr Singh's erudition on economic and fiscal matters came from his vast experience as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, chief economic advisor to the government of India, and in various other capacities in several organisations. The respect and regard that world leaders had for him bears testimony to this fact.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said Dr Singh's wise counsel, leadership, and contribution to mitigating the global economic financial crisis are well-acknowledged. Kharge recalled President Obama 's words when, as the US president, he mentioned that“whenever the Indian prime minister speaks, the whole world listens to him.”

He also said that when the nation was in the throes of a grave economic crisis, Dr Manmohan Singhand, former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, took India out of the crisis and led the country towards economic prosperity and stability.

Kharge noted that the nation today reaps the benefits of the robust economic foundations it has built.

"Coming from a humble background and having experienced the pains and sufferings of the Partition, it is through his sheer grit and determination that he rose to become one of the leading statesmen of the world. I hope and trust that the befitting stature of Dr Manmohan Singh's request to have the funeral of Dr Singh at a place where his memorial can be built will be acceded," Kharge said in his letter to Modi.

