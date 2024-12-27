Chinese Foreign Minister May Visit Japan For First Time Since 2020
Date
12/27/2024 3:12:38 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan in February
2025, Azernews reports.
This would be the first visit of a Chinese Foreign Minister to
Japan since November 2020.
The agreement on the visit was reached during a meeting between
Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa
Hayashi, in Beijing on December 25. Following the meeting, the
Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that "Wang Yi will visit Japan
next year at the earliest appropriate time."
During Wang Yi's visit, it is expected that a high-level
economic dialogue event will also take place. This could be an
important step in strengthening economic and diplomatic ties
between the two nations.
In recent months, China and Japan have been taking steps to
stabilize bilateral relations. Notably, in late September, the two
countries agreed to gradually resume the supply of Japanese seafood
to the Chinese market. The trade had been suspended after Japan
began discharging treated water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power
plant into the Pacific Ocean. This controversial move raised
concerns in neighboring countries, including China, about potential
environmental and health risks. However, the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that it will set up additional
teams of specialists to monitor the radioactivity levels in the
affected area, with some Chinese experts included in these teams.
This collaboration has helped ease some of the tension surrounding
the issue.
The resumption of trade and high-level diplomatic exchanges
reflects a broader effort by both nations to overcome longstanding
tensions and build a more stable and cooperative relationship.
While issues such as historical disputes, territorial
disagreements, and military competition continue to affect the
bilateral relationship, both China and Japan seem to recognize the
importance of dialogue, particularly in the areas of trade,
regional security, and environmental cooperation.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109035677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.