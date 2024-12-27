Campus On 600 Acres: NIT Pulwama Land Acquisition Sparks Debate

Academics and experts have also weighed in, questioning the necessity of acquiring such a vast expanse of land. Tahir Firaz, a postdoctoral fellow, pointed out the disproportionate scale of the project.“The proposed NIT Pulwama spans approximately 600 acres, double the size of University College Dublin, Europe's largest urban campus, and triple MIT's 168-acre footprint. Why such an immense scale for an engineering college in an ecologically sensitive area?” he asked. Firaz also highlighted the potential ecological impact, noting that previous infrastructure projects in Kashmir have already consumed vast swathes of fertile land.

Administrative Silence Amid Public Outcry

Despite the growing opposition, the district administration in Pulwama has moved forward with the land transfer process. According to official sources, 4,834 kanals and 19 marlas of state land have been identified for the project, and a team of revenue officials has been tasked with expediting the preparation of documents.

Repeated attempts by Kashmir Observer to contact Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Basharat Qayoom for clarification went unanswered.

Divided Public Opinion

While many criticize the project, a section of netizens has defended the government's decision. Danish Bhat, a vocal commentator, accused mainstream political parties of undermining development initiatives.“The mainstream parties oppose every move by the central government, even when such decisions serve the people's best interests. Their aim has been to instill doubt and portray the Indian state as an adversary,” he posted.

Others expressed frustration with the perpetual criticism of government initiatives in Kashmir.“Why do most Kashmiris behave in a weird manner? They have a negative comment to make on every big or small step the government takes. One person tweets against it, and a flock follows,” remarked another user on X.

As the government pushes forward with plans for the NIT Pulwama campus, the scale of land acquisition, combined with ecological and political concerns, has left many questioning whether the benefits of the project outweigh its costs. Meanwhile, calls for greater transparency and public consultation continue to grow louder.

