US Universities Call International Students Early From Winter Break As Trumps' Travel Ban Fear Looms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several American universities advised international students to return early from winter break amid concerns over a potential ban President-elect Donald could impose once he takes office on January 20.

Some universities asked students to return "prior to the presidential inauguration", while others urged students to postpone or cut short travel plans outside the US before the inauguration.

More than a dozen have issued advisories, even though Trump's plans remain uncertain, the Associated Press reported last week. At some schools, the spring semester begins before Trump will take office, so students may have to be back in class anyway.

But for anyone whose ability to stay in the US depends on an academic visa, they say it's best to reduce their risks and get back to campus before January 20.

"President-elect Trump has indicated that mass deportations could begin soon after he takes office. These are likely to focus initially on people with final orders of deportation. Mass deportations are also likely to be challenged in the courts and to take longer than promised," Cornell University' office said in a statement.

What universities are saying?

Cornell University's Office of Global Learning advised students travelling abroad to return before the January 21 start of the spring semester or to“communicate with an advisor about your travel plans and be prepared for delays.”

It warned that the "immigration landscape is likely to change under the new presidential administration." The advisory mentioned that India and China are not yet mentioned in the list of targeted countries, but they could also be included.

"A travel ban is likely to go into effect soon after inauguration. The ban is likely to include citizens of the countries targeted in the first Trump administration: Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia. New countries could be added to this list, particularly China and India ," Cornell University's statement read.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern California Office of International Services, which deals with international students, sent out an unusual email: Students traveling home abroad for winter break were advised it might be best to return before the start of the semester.

"This is especially important given that a new presidential administration will take office on January 20, 2025, and – as is common – may issue one or more Executive Orders impacting travel to the US and visa processing,” USC reportedly stated in an email.

"While there's no certainty such orders will be issued, the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the U.S. before the Spring semester begins on January 13, 2025," the mail read.

Other schools didn't go so far as to say a ban is likely but advised students to plan ahead and prepare for delays.

Meanwhile, Pramath Pratap Misra, 23, a student from India, was quoted by CNN as saying,“It's a scary time for international students." Misra graduated from New York University this year with a bachelor's degree in political science.

International students in US

More than 1.1 million international students were enrolled in US colleges and universities during the 2023-24 school year, according to Open Doors, a data project partially funded by the US State Department.

More than half of all international students in the US are from India and China, and about 43,800 come from the 15 countries affected by Trump's travel restrictions.

Trump has pledged more hardline immigration policies upon his return to the White House. His plan including an expansion of his previous travel ban on people from predominantly Muslim countries and the revocation of student visas of“radical anti-American and antisemitic foreigners,” CNN reported.

With Donald Trump returning to the White House, there is intense interest in how the Republican will carry out his immigration agenda, including a campaign pledge of mass deportations.

International students generally have non-immigrant visas that allow them to study in the US but not stay in the country.