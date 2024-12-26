7 Days Of National Mourning Declared; State Funeral For Dr. Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Central on Friday announced seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect to former Prime Manmohan Singh who died at the age of 92 here on Thursday.

A notification from the of Home Affairs issued to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories stated that in view of the demise of the former Prime Minister and as a mark of respect, seven days of mourning would be observed throughout India till January 1, 2025.

The last rites of the former Prime Minister will be conducted with full State honours, the statement said.

According to the notification all government programmes scheduled for Friday were cancelled.

The statement noted that the National Flag would be flown at half-mast on the days of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there would be no official entertainment on the days during the period of national mourning.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Singh's mortal remains were taken from AIIMS New Delhi to his residence. He had been rushed to the hospital late on Thursday evening where he breathed his last.

The news of Dr. Singh's demise was confirmed by the hospital late on Thursday night.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.

Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.