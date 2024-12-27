Viral Video Karnataka's Fiery Chicken Emits Flames When Pressed, Netizens Flag 'Chemical Lab Trick'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bizarre incident, a dozen chickens in Karnataka's Hadige Village mysteriously died and emitted flames from their mouth when pressure was applied. The has gone viral and users reported that the incident surfaced in Karnataka's Sakaleeshpur which has caused panic among villagers.

A person is seen pressing the lifeless body of a chicken in the clip which begins to emit fire due to the pressure. Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The incident took place on December 18 and the chickens belonged to a villager named Ravi, according to Udayavani report. The video circulating on social media claims that applying pressure to the abdomen would cause the chickens to emanate fire from their mouths.

| Man hangs under train to travel 250 km from Itarsi to Jabalpur

While some raised doubts about the authenticity of the footage, others expressed concern over the issue which seems to be one of poisoning.

'Chemical lab trick'

It is suspected that some“miscreants” poisoned the farm that caused this tragic incident. Netizens strongly reacted to the viral video as one user stated,“Possibly they gave something to enhance for the chickens fight?” A second user commented,“A chemical lab trick that's it.” A third user wrote,“Dragon Chicken .”

A fourth user asked,“Wth did they eat," while another questioned if it is“phosphorus” that caused the eerie phenomenon.

Watch viral video:| Viral video: Elma Hajrovic in abaya sets boxing game record| Viral Video: King of the Jungle dethroned by wild buffalo; netizens cheer

“Wondering whether the chickens might have ingested some form of toxic substance that could cause an exothermic reaction when their bodies were manipulated . There have been instances where chemicals, perhaps mistakenly or intentionally introduced into poultry feed, have led to unusual outcomes,” a sixth wrote on X.“The phenomenon of chickens emitting fire could be linked to a reaction involving gases or chemicals within the dead birds' bodies, especially if pressure was applied,” a seventh user stated.