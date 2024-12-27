Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Makes Virtual Court Appearance Over Fan's Death, Seeks Bail

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance on Friday in connection with the recent death of a fan. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad. Arjun also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.

