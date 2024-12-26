X Factor Dubai Contestants Explore The Future Of Living At Samsung's Smartthings Home

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gulf and Dubai Incorporated (DMI) continue to elevate their commitment to fostering regional musical talent. Select X Factor Dubai contestants recently enjoyed an exclusive evening at the Samsung SmartThings Home, experiencing first-hand the fusion of and creativity.











The event treated contestants to a guided tour of the SmartThings-enabled home, revealing how smart can transform everyday living. Media and influencers mingled with the rising stars during a meet-and-greet, and a spontaneous musical performance capped off the evening, showcasing the immersive audio capabilities of the SmartThings multi-room system.

The event also highlighted the vibrant potential of the Arab music scene. Among the impressive roster of attendees was Barham Al Diwani, a 20-year-old singer from Iraq who left school to pursue his musical dreams. Joining him was Abdulrahim Alhalabi, a 20-year-old from Syria now making his mark in Dubai. Representing Egypt were Habiba Selim, a 25-year-old who traded a career in management for the stage, and Rawan Eltholathy, a captivating 19-year-old. Kuwait's Nasser Almeshare, a 24-year-old singer known for his unique voice, was also in attendance. Hashem Al Raggad, a 25-year-old Jordanian balancing his passion for music with a career in accounting, and Majeed Khaled, a 20-year-old from Saudi Arabia pursuing both music and media studies, rounded out the talented group. These rising stars, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and musical styles, embody the bright future of Arab music.





Shafi Alam, Director and Head of the Direct-to-Consumer and Corporate Marketing Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said,“We were delighted to welcome these talented X Factor Dubai contestants to the Samsung SmartThings Home. Their enthusiasm for our smart home technology reinforces our vision of how innovation can support and inspire creative talent in the region.”

Through this partnership with DMI for X Factor Dubai, Samsung has integrated its technology throughout the show's production, enhancing the contestants' backstage experience with the latest Galaxy ecosystem devices. The winner of X Factor Dubai will receive a complete Samsung Creator Studio setup, further emphasising Samsung's commitment to nurturing creative talent in the region.

X Factor Dubai, which ranks first in viewership ratings on Dubai TV, serves as a dynamic platform to showcase Samsung's latest innovations in consumer electronics and mobile technology while nurturing creative Arab talent.

