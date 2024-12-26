Mary Lopez Carter Launches A Plant-Based Nutrition Education With T. Colin Campbell Center Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GRAHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut and Mary Lopez Carter World, is thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to her "Health and Happiness" programs. Beginning January 1, 2025, Mary will begin promoting courses from the renowned T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies at eCornell with respect to her life coaching services. This will provide her clients with evidence-based education on plant-based nutrition and its transformative impact on health and wellness.

This new offering is designed to empower individuals to make informed dietary and lifestyle choices by embracing the proven benefits of plant-based nutrition. The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, developed by world-renowned nutrition expert Dr. T. Colin Campbell, is widely recognized for its science-driven approach to whole-food, plant-based eating.

"Adding the T. Colin Campbell programs to my coaching services reflects my commitment to providing the best tools and resources for anyone seeking improved health and vitality," said Mary Lopez Carter. "These courses offer not only personal health benefits but also the knowledge to create a more sustainable and compassionate future. I credit my husband's continued good health to the program offered by T. Colin Campbell."

Key features of the program include:

+ Expert-Led Education: Courses cover topics such as the science of plant-based diets, the benefits of whole foods, and practical strategies for incorporating plant-based meals into daily life.

+ Groundbreaking Research: The curriculum is rooted in decades of research, including findings from the China Study, which highlights the significant impact of nutrition on chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

+ Holistic Approach: Participants will explore the environmental and ethical implications of dietary choices, creating a comprehensive understanding of plant-based living.

+ Flexible Learning: The eCornell online platform allows participants to learn at their own pace with access to expert-led webinars, workshops, and a supportive community.

Mary's "Health and Happiness" programs will now integrate this education as part of a broader coaching experience, helping individuals embrace plant-based living while achieving their personal health goals.

About Mary Lopez Carter

Mary Lopez Carter is a health advocate, entrepreneur, and founder of Carolina Hemp Hut and Mary Lopez Carter World. Through her coaching programs, she helps individuals embrace holistic wellness, offering tools, resources, and guidance for improved health and happiness.

For more information about Mary Lopez Carter's "Health and Happiness" programs and the new T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies offerings, visit MaryLopezCarter or contact:

